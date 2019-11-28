T hursday, November 28, 2019- Arsenal head into their Europa League match with Eintracht Frankfurt hoping to end their six game winless run across all competitions.





The poor run has piled pressure on under fire manager Unai Emery who is now living on borrowed time at the Emirates Stadium.





The Gunners face a Frankfurt side whose 5-1 humiliation of Bayern Munich led to the sacking of Niko Kovac, and a similar result in London could see the Spaniard meet the same fate.





Prediction: Arsenal 2: 2 Frankfurt





This is a game that could go either way but one thing is certain, there will be plenty of goals in both ends.





EEL (19:55) Astana v Man United -2





EEL (19:55) AZ Alkmaar v Partizan Belgrade -1





EEL (19:55) Basaksehir v AS Roma –GG





EEL (19:55) FK Krasnodar v FC Basel – GG





EEL (19:55) FC Oleksandria v VfL Wolfsburg –GG





EEL (19:55) Trabzonspor v CF Getafe -2





EEL (19:55) Young Boys v FC Porto-GG





EEL (19:55) Saint Etienne v KAA Gent -1x





EEL (22:00) Arsenal v E. Frankfurt –GG