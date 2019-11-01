Friday November 1, 2019

-Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has slammed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for claiming the voter register is incomplete.





In a statement on Thursday, ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, protested against the register availed by the IEBC, terming it incomplete.





Sifuna said that it was difficult to verify registration details.





“On October 24, the Commission released an incomplete register, making the whole exercise a charade. A complete register must have the full name of a voter, his/her polling station and ID number,"Sifuna stated.





The ODM Secretary General also claimed 10,040 alien names had been introduced in the voter register, and 3,812 people moved from their polling stations to others without their knowledge.





But in a rejoinder, Chebukati termed the allegations as 'baseless and unsubstantiated' adding that ODM is raising false alarm.





“The Commission is seized in a press release by ODM on the Kibra register of voters and is taken aback by baseless allegations levelled without any substantial basis,"said Chebukati



