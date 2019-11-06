Wednesday, November 6, 2019- WhatsApp has introduced a new security feature that makes it impossible for a third party to snoop or hack into your personal chats.





The popular micro-blogging platform has introduced a fingerprint lock on their users on both Android.





This means that you can’t access WhatsApp chats without unlocking the app via a fingerprint saved on the phone.





However, the Fingerprint lock on WhatsApp for Android works with phones that have a capacitive fingerprint sensor, and those that have an in-display fingerprint sensor.





This comes after the Facebook-owned App rolled out Touch ID and Face ID for iPhone to provide an extra layer of security for WhatsApp users.





To access this new security feature, make sure you have installed WhatsApp version 2.19.221 or above by heading over to the WhatsApp page on Google play and follow the procedures below to activate the fingerprint lock.





1. Open WhatsApp – Tap the vertical three dots icon on the top-right and go to Settings.





2. Go to Account – Privacy – Fingerprint Lock.





3. On the next screen, turn on Unlock with Fingerprint.





Users can also set the duration after which they’ll use the fingerprint to unlock WhatsApp.





It can be set to immediately, after a minute or After 30 minutes.



