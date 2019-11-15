Friday November 15, 2019 -The Amani National Congress (ANC) has suspended Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, over the recently concluded Kibra by-election.





The Musalia Mudavadi-led party took the action against the senator for campaigning for a rival party's candidate in the by-election.





ANC accused Malala of campaigning for the ODM MP-elect, Benard 'Imran' Okoth even though ANC had fielded Eliud Owalo.





The motion to kick Malala out of the party was formally submitted to the party on November 3, by the party officials from his own county of Kakamega.





ANC Kakamega branch led by Chairman, Julius Arunga, resolved that the senator needed to be ejected for violating the Political Parties Act and ANC constitution.





“He rode to the Senate on an ANC ticket and it is unfortunate when he (Malala) starts hurling insults at our party leader Musalia Mudavadi, disparaging the party and working with our competitors.”





“As a branch, we have resolved that disciplinary action be taken against Malala as we start preparing to gather signatures at branch level in order to recall him,” Arunga stated.



