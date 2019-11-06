Wednesday, November 6, 2019- The Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Dr. Patrick Njoroge has started a process to make credit reference bureaus (CRB) clearance certificates free for fresh graduates to minimize hurdles for jobseekers.





Speaking while appearing before the Senate Committee on Labour, Dr. Njoroge said recommendations of the ongoing review of the CRB regulations would be submitted to the Attorney-General by end of year.





Dr. Njoroge wants to make it compulsory for CRBs to issue the certificates, which currently goes for Sh2, 000, free of charge or at a reduced fee to first-time public sector jobseekers.





“If you ask me this question, and then I do not answer it positively after three months then we have a problem. The idea is that in the next month or so we will look at all the comments then at the end of the year we will send them to the Attorney-General,” Dr Njoroge said on Tuesday.





Besides the clearance certificates from CRBs, job seekers in the public sector are required to get clearance certificates from anti-graft commission, Good conduct certificate from Director of Criminal Investigations, Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority and the Higher Education Loans Board all at fee.



