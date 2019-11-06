Wednesday, November 6, 2019- A Kenyan student who was found dead in her Stanford University dorm room five months ago, died of suicide from poisoning according to the Santa Clara Medical Examiner’s office.





Norah Borus Chelagat, 24, was found dead in her room on the campus of Stanford University on June 14, 2019 and the cause of her death was not revealed then.





Norah, who was the best girl in Nairobi County in the 2013 KCSE exams, joined the prestigious US University in 2014 and was studying Computer Science.





She also ran a coding camp in Kenya, where she spent many of her breaks.





She was in touch with her parents and two siblings vial a video call on June 7, a week before she was found dead in her dorm room.





She was laid to rest at her father’s farm in Ray Farm in Moiben constituency on June 29 in a ceremony attended by several politicians including Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos and Moiben MP Silas Tiren.





On October 30, another Kenyan student studying Computer Engineering in the US, found dead at the University of Massachusetts (UMass), Amherst campus.





The body of the student identified as Eric Kang’ethe was found by local police lying in the vicinity of McGuirk Alumni stadium.





The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed and investigations surrounding his death are ongoing.



