Tuesday, November 5, 2019 - A conman who has been scamming innocent Kenyans millions of shillings using the name of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been nabbed.





The conman, who is a ring leader in a large network of online scammers, has fake accounts on facebook, twitter and WhatsApp formed under the Governor’s name, which he uses to con Kenyans by promising them fake jobs and tenders.





A lot of Kenyans have fallen victim of the conman’s games, thinking that they were dealing with Sonko.





However, the conman’s proverbial forty days reached after he was nabbed chasing a Ksh 80,000 deal using the Governor Sonko’s name in a city hotel.





He had gone to collect the money from one of his victims.





Sonko shared a photo of the victim on social media saying,





Today, City Hall detectives arrested an imposter who has been conning innocent members of the public by using pseudo Mike Sonko Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp accounts.



The suspect, Geoffrey Mandela Kengere, is a ring leader in the syndicate and was arrested at a City hotel where he had gone to collect Sh80,000 from one of his victims.



The suspect is in police custody for questioning before he's arraigned in court.



I wish to remind members of the public that my Facebook and Twitter accounts are all verified.



