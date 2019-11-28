Thursday, November 28, 2019 - Former Women Rep, Rachel Shebesh, was among those who heckled Senator Murkomen at Bomas of Kenya during the launch of the BBI report after he was given a chance to speak.





Murkomen was left with an egg on his face after he was booed when he took to the podium and alleged that the organizers denied politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto a chance to speak.





Photos that have surfaced online show Shebesh busy heckling Murkomen as he faced humiliation on live TV.





See the pics.