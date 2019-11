Sunday, November 10, 2019 - There was drama in Nanyuki after British soldiers, who are commonly known as Jonnies, exchanged blows with G4S officers in Nanyuki.





Despite the high tech training that they go through in the camps, the soldiers were overpowered by the G4S officers.





One of the soldiers was given a serious knock-out that left him begging for mercy on the floor.





Watch the video.