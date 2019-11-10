Sunday, November 10, 2019

- Laikipia County Woman Rep, Cate Waruguru, is on the receiving end from Kenyans over her below the belt remarks aimed at Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru.





Waruguru, who is one of the vocal Members of Team Tanga Tanga that is supporting DP Ruto, went overboard while attacking Waiguru, over her dalliance with ODM leader, Raila Odinga.





Speaking on Saturday in one of those Inua Mama political rallies disguised as women empowerment forums, Waruguru mocked the Kirinyaga County boss claiming that she should focus on getting pregnant first following her recent wedding.





“Iko kamama kengine hapa ameolewa juzi. Hata tumbo ya kwanza haijatupatia mtoto lakini anafikiria ile kitu kubwa atazaa ati ni kutuzalia BBI



(Translation: There is this lady who got married the other day. We are yet to see a child after her marriage yet she thinks the greatest thing she can give birth to is BBI.)” Waruguru said.





Her derogatory remarks have not gone down well with a section of Kenyans who reckon that politicians, more so women, should not drag their opponents’ bedroom affairs into politics.





For the record, Waiguru, 48, has three sons from her first marriage with Tony Waiguru and may not be keen to have more kids with her current husband, Kamotho Waiganjo.





See the reaction from a section of Kenyans below.







