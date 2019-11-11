Monday, November 11, 2019 - This shocking video of a careless driver trying to pull a crazy stunt in a roundabout in Mombasa is going viral on social media.





The video shows the moment a Subaru car is seen approaching the roundabout at a high speed and the driver tried to pull a 360 degree turn but failed miserably.





The car crashed on the barriers on the roundabout after the failed stunt.





It’s not clear if there were other occupants in the car but according to a tweep who shared the video on twitter, the driver abandoned the car and fled on foot.





“Speed is the centre theme in most road traffic crash from a citizen A Careless driver crashed his vehicle into the roundabout at Lebanon area on the way to Makupa Saturday night.”





“He escaped on foot before police arrived,” @Mouchieee posted.





Reckless driving is the chief cause of road accidents in Kenya and this video is just a tip of the iceberg of how careless some drivers can be.





Watch the video below.