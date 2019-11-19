Tuesday November 19, 2019-

Busia Senator, Amos Wako, has finally spoken after him and his family were banned from travelling to United States on Monday over corruption related offences.





Speaking on Tuesday, Wako denied any involvement in a corruption-related case during his 20-year tenure as the country’s Attorney General.





Wako said he is innocent despite US branding him as a monster of corruption in Kenya and threatened to sue the US government.





A statement from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, criticized Wako several times during his tenure as attorney general from 1991 to 2011 for not doing enough to crackdown on corruption.





“Today, the Department designates former Kenyan Attorney General Amos Sitswila Wako due to his involvement in significant corruption. This designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2019 (Div. F, P.L. 116-6), as carried forward by the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2020 (Div. A, P.L. 116-59),” the statement reads.





Pompeo also said the US will continue helping Kenya towards fighting corruption.



