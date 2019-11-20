Wednesday November 20, 2019 - Former Attorney General, Amos Wako, has finally cleared the air after the American Government announced that he, and his family, are banned from traveling there.





Addressing the press at Parliament Buildings on Wednesday, Wako, who is also the Busia Senator, said he is indifferent to the ban that also prevents them from conducting business with the U.S.





“Hii ni kitu kidogo sana."



"It will not affect my work as a Senator or as a Commissioner."



"I hope I’ll get headlines tomorrow, with my picture of smiling Attorney General emeritus,” Wako said in a jest

According to him, the ban has been there but has been resuscitated by persons with ‘interests’.





The former AG maintained that he has no desire to travel to the U.S adding that since the 2009 ban, he has only traveled there as a representative of the UN Legal Commission.





He further lashed out at U.S. Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, for including his family.





“If I committed a crime, which I emphatically deny, I should be punished alone,” he said.





“My son is an adult who is successful in his own right,” he added.





On Monday, Wako alongside his wife and son were denied entry to the United States over corruption.



