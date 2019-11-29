Friday, November 29, 2019 -A bribing point in Juja where rogue traffic cops camp to collect bribes from lorry drivers has been exposed.





According to a concerned Kenyan who shared the video on twitter, lorry drivers drop 50 bob bribe on the ground for the cops to collect before proceeding with the journey.





This is something that every lorry driver must do.





These drivers who are new on the route faced the wrath of the rogue cops after they failed to drop the 50 bob bribe.





They were not aware that cops demand a bribe of 50 bob from every lorry driver.





EACC detectives should camp here and arrest these rogue cops.





Watch video of the bribing point.

11:07 juja farm collection point day 17. Seems like drivers of the 2 lorries are new, they don't know they are supposed to drop a 50bob and proceed with the journey.



Fighting corruption ni wewe pic.twitter.com/xMjB2rLXjK via @NjorogeMuchiri — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) November 29, 2019







