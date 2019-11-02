Saturday November 2, 2019 -Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi yesterday lead a sting operation that has seen the arrest of 24 officials at the Nairobi Civil Registry office.





The Civil Registry staff were arrested by the DCI in a raid that targeted cartels in the issuance of birth, death certificates in Nairobi.





According to Matiang’i, corrupt officials at the Department of Civil Registration were colluding with private hospitals in Nairobi to build a multimillion-shilling syndicate that took over the issuing of birth and death certificates and forced millions of Kenyans to pay huge bribes to acquire the crucial documents.





They were also deliberately slowing down the information and communication system at the registry’s headquarters at ACK Bishop House in Nairobi, creating an artificial backlog that meant Kenyans who could not bribe their way through the criminal system waited for as long as six months before they could get birth or death certificates for their loved ones.





Those who could pay jumped the queue and got these documents within hours.





