Monday, November 11, 2019- Former Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has opened up on his ordeal in Kibra where he was caught on camera throwing stones at ODM goons that were baying for his blood.





Khalwale says he had no choice but to defend himself and likened his situation to the Biblical Daniel in the Lion’s den.





Speaking to residents of his home county over the weekend, Khalwale said: “They (ODM goons) surrounded me. I weighed them up and saw they were grown-up men like me. I decided to solve this thing man to man. My situation was like that of Daniel in the Bible who suddenly found himself surrounded by lions. I stood my ground and handled them man to man. Am I not a man? ”





The ‘Bull Fighter’ as he calls himself went on to claim that the ODM goons who wreaked havoc during the Kibra mini poll specifically targeted Luhya MPs.





“My brother (Moses) Wetangula and the Ford-Kenya party candidate (Hamisi) Butichi were peaceful and only went to Kibra to ask for votes which is their right. But they were stoned and chased away,” Khalwale said.





“I was with Didmus Baraza (Kimilili), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), and Malulu Injendi (Malava). Baraza was stoned and lost his spectacles and hat. Washiali was forced to flee. Malulu was injured and rushed to the hospital. I had to stand tall and defend Mariga.”



