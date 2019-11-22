Friday November 22, 2019 - Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has finally revealed why he chose to support Deputy President William Ruto instead of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





Khalwale revealed how Ruto, while Minister for Higher Education, ensured the construction of three polytechnics in the Western region after they approached him adding that ODM leader, Raila Odinga, then Prime Minister had given them a cold reception.





“We had to use our ways to get to William Ruto who was the Minister for [Higher] Education.”





“We had gone to Raila but he failed to assist us despite the massive support we had given him in the 2007 general elections,” remarked Khalwale.

The Senator further explains how Ruto was instrumental in ensuring that the Western region received the institutions as requested.





“Ruto gave us Kushakhala Training Institute for our people to benefit in technical courses training.”





“He also gave us Shikhalakhala National Polytechnic that serves Shinyalu and Ikholomani Constituencies people.”





“The third institution was Shamberere Technical Training Institute in Kakamega County,” added Khalwale





The former Kakamega Senator expressed his resolve to vie for the 2022 gubernatorial position in Kakamega County as he supports Ruto for President.





“Such affiliations with great people like Ruto are what makes me pursue my dream of becoming Kakamega County Governor. I will not relent in it,” insisted Dr. Khalwale.



