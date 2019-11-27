Wednesday November 27, 2019 - A close ally of Deputy President William Ruto has said he boycotted the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at the Bomas of Kenya after realising that it was a meeting of ODM sycophants led by Raila Odinga and Kileleweke group led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Sharing his thoughts on social media on Wednesday, Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei, said the Bomas meeting was skewed to favour a certain political grouping and that is why he refused to honour the invite.





"Team embrace team Kieleweke & ODM Convention happening now at Bomas Of Kenya chief Guest Baba Raila (sic)," the Nandi Senator said.





The Senator's views were consistent with those of Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, who accused the organisers of deliberately trying to muzzle those with opposing views.





However, Murkomen was booed when he attempted to tell President that those who were invited were ODM and Kieleweke adherents led by former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, and former Nairobi Women Representative, Rachael Shebesh.



