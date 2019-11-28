Thursday November 28, 2019 - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has watered down the recommendations of the BBI taskforce, saying he is not bothered by it all.





In the report that was launched yesterday, the committee recommended a total overhaul of the current commission before 2022 polls.





The BBI report also recommends that political parties be involved in choosing commissioners who run elections, with the chairman becoming the official CEO of the team.





Speaking on Thursday during the 6th Annual Continental Forum of Election Management Bodies, Chebukati said that he is going nowhere because his contract with the IEBC runs until 2023.





“I haven’t had time to read the BBI report, but all I can say is that we came in office in 2017 January, our term of office ends in January 2023.”





“So, as far as I’m concerned, our contract is on, and I’m not really worried about that," said Chebukati.





The commission was accused of bungling the 2017 polls, a move which led to the nullification of President Uhuru Kenyatta's controversial victory.





Should the BBI proposals sail through, Chebukati could be forced out of office like his predecessor, Isaac Hassan.



