Monday, November 4, 2019-A husband and wife exchanged heavy kicks and blows infront of their kids and neighbours after a domestic misunderstanding.

In a video that is going rounds on social media, the husband is seen confronting the  wife before things turn ugly.

The energetic wife over-powers her husband, wrestles him  to the ground and beats her black and blue.

The merciless woman bites her husband like a dog  and squeezes his head on the ground , leaving him covered in blood.

Kids are heard wailing on the background as  the couple fights dirty.

Neighbours watched helplessly as the husband and wife went for each other’s neck instead of separating them.

