Sunday November 3, 2019 -Former Uasin Gishu gubernatorial aspirant Bundotich Zedekiah Kiprop, alias Buzeki, has declared his support for ODM candidate in the Kibra by-election Benard Imran Okoth.





Through his Twitter handle, Buzeki on Sunday said that Imran is fit to take over from his late brother the late Ken Okoth.





According to the Eldoret-based business mogul, the ODM candidate was in charge of Kibra when Ken Okoth was receiving treatment abroad before he succumbed to cancer in July this year.





"IMRAN kept KIBRA going when KEN was sick. Endelea Na KAZI," Buzeki tweeted.





ODM has fielded Imran Okoth while Jubilee party has former football star McDonald Mariga. Amani National Congress (ANC) is being represented with Eliud Owalo.





Buzeki, who a few months decamped to Chama Cha Mashinani, was once a Jubilee party member before he fell out with with Deputy President William Ruto.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



