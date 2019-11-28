Thursday, November 28, 2019 - K24 presenter, Betty Kyallo, has hit out a tweep who reminded her about her flopped marriage with ex-husband and baby daddy, NTV’s Dennis Okari.





Betty and Okari had a messy divorce barely six months after their lavish and highly publicised wedding.





The screen siren had an affair with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho while still married to Okari and that is the straw that broke the camel’s back and led to their divorce.





Being a Thursday, a fan took to twitter and tagged Betty on some of the photos from the grandiose wedding ceremony.





However, the screen siren did not find it funny and told the tweep to move on stating that ‘we have’ (referring to her and Okari) moved on





In October last year, Okari remarried in a private wedding ceremony to another sexy Kamba lady.





Betty is currently dating a Caucasian guy whose identity she has declined to reveal to her fans.





See the post below.