Thursday November 14, 2019 - Newly sworn-in Bomet Governor, Hillary Barchok, has upset many after betraying his successor, the late Joyce Laboso.





This is after he nominated Bomet County Speaker, Shadrack Rotich, for consideration as the new Deputy Governor in complete defiance of leaders who urged him to consider a woman as his deputy following the death of Laboso, who was his boss.





Barchok ascended to the gubernatorial seat in August following the demise of Joyce Laboso in July 2019.





On August 3rd, leaders from around the country graced Fort Ternan, Kisumu, for the send-off of the late Governor.





As a tribute to the fallen leader, a section of leaders led by ODM leader, Raila Odinga, called upon the current Governor, Barchok, to honour Laboso by the appointing a woman as Deputy Governor.





Moments after Barchok took the oath of office, a message from the Council of Governors delivered, through Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, was that he should be deputised by a woman for the remainder of his term.





“It is the wish and request of the council that you pick a female deputy in honour of the late Governor Laboso, and also to support and push for gender parity in the country,” the message from the council stated, but all their pleas fell on deaf ears.



