Sunday, November 10, 2019- Flashy city Bishop Allan Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC) church has opened up about his battle with cancer.





Kiuna disclosed that he was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer called multiple myeloma.

“Last year around this time, I was going through a healing process after having undergone chemotherapy as I fought with Multiple Myeloma,” Kiuna wrote on social media.

“I couldn't figure out whether to walk on or off the carpet couldn't walk much because of the immense pain on my feet. But throughout the process God's word was my source of supernatural strength and the anchor on which I placed my faith because God does NOT FAIL,” he added.

He further narrated how chemotherapy made him lose his hair and changed the colour of his skin, turning it dark.

“When my hair fell off, my skin became dark and my body started giving in, I kept decreeing the promises of God. Today by God's grace I ran 10kms near the Aegean sea in Istanbul in 1 and half hours and next year same time I will run 10kms in 59.40,” he wrote.

He continued: “I can testify that I am totally healed, totally whole, totally restored, I have seen the healing power of God.”

Kiuna first disclosed he was battling cancer in August this year while condoling the families of Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso and Kibra MP Ken Okoth, who succumbed to cancer in July.

“I am so grateful to God for having seen me through a difficult battle with cancer last year. My heart goes out to the families of all who have lost their loved ones to the scourge," he wrote on Facebook.