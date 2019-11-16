Saturday, November 16, 2019 - The lifeless body of 29-year old Rose Chebii, was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway in St. Augustine, Florida, on Monday, November 11th.





The deceased was last seen walking in the downtown area of St. Augustine at around 5:35am Monday before her body was discovered by a water vessel at 8:30am.





According to preliminary autopsy results, she died after drowning and no injuries or indications of foul play have been observed although detectives are still investigating the incident.





“We need to determine: Did she go swimming?” said Chuck Mulligan, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

She had just graduated with a certificate in pharmacy from a college in St. Augustine Shores, Florida and her dream was to become a pharmacist, according to the family.





The family revealed that they are planning to bury her in Kenya and have set up a GoFundMe page for her funeral expenses.





“Her death is a devastating and unexpected loss to our family,” the GoFundMe description of Chebii said.





“We appreciate any amount that you are willing to contribute towards our goal of providing her with a funeral service that gives proper honor to the Great Spirit that she is.”





In July, the first born son of Ikolomani MP, Bernard Shinali, drowned in a swimming pool in the US.





Chris Atema Masaka, 35, who was a US marine, died while attempting to rescue a young girl from drowning in Arizona State.





The father of two had travelled from Illinois to Arizona on holiday with his family when he met his death.



