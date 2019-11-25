Monday November 25, 2019 - Nairobi County Speaker, Beatrice Elachi, has defended Governor Mike Sonko, whose leadership is under sharp criticism.





On Friday last week, 19 Nairobi County lawmakers led by Senator Johnson Sakaja bashed the County boss over alleged poor leadership that they term as goon-like leadership.





But on Sunday, Elachi, who is a close ally of the corrupt Governor, said it is wrong for Nairobians to question his leadership style now, yet people knew the same when they elected him in 2017.





She suggested that some of the Governor's behaviors, which are also being questioned, might be as a result of him being an orphan and should be understood and accepted as he is.





"We voted for Sonko.”





“We knew his style of leadership.”





“Kenyans forget that Sonko is an orphan," Elachi told K24‘s Punchline host Anne Kiguta.





Sonko has so far failed to block the EACC from summoning him, with the latest data from the commission claiming that he received millions in kickbacks from some of the companies awarded tenders by his leadership.



