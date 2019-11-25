Monday November 25, 2019 - National Super Alliance (NASA) lead strategist, David Ndii, has said that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will shift the political gears of the nation.





In a tweet on Sunday, Ndii said that ODM leader, Raila Amolo Odinga, will with no doubt be the greatest loser if the report is not endorsed.





Ndii said that Deputy President William Ruto stands out to be the biggest beneficiary if the initiative flops, adding that he will be in political dilemma if it is accepted by Kenyans.

“Ruto has peaked, and BBI failure will bury Raila," Ndii wrote on his Twitter page.





Ndii’s remark came just a few days before the presentation of the report to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.





Uhuru and Raila Odinga will lead their lieutenants at the Bomas of Kenya on Tuesday where they will receive the BBI report.



