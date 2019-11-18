Monday November 18, 2019 - Mt. Kenya Council of Elders have asked Deputy President William Ruto to pick Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, as his running mate ahead of the 2022 General Elections.





This comes even as Ruto has intensified campaigns across the country for his bid with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, seemingly focused on BBI.





The council through its chairman, Paul Mwati, said Kiunjuri has all it takes to be the running mate of Ruto.





“Kiunjuri is no doubt a career and seasoned politician who joined active politics in 1997 as a MP for Laikipia East at a tender age of 30 years and for all these years, he has made a name on Kenya’s political landscape as a fearless and candid speaking political leader,” noted Mt Kenya Council of Elders boss, Mwati.





He advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to begin grooming Kiunjuri as the spokesman for Mt. Kenya communities to take over from him.





According to Mwati, Kiunjuri is the first among equals because in terms of leadership and experience, he is shoulder and head above many other politicians in the region.





He warned that should Uhuru fail to pick his replacement in Mt. Kenya, there is a likelihood that he might leave them as political orphans upon his retirement after the 2022 transitional election cycle.



