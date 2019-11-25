Monday November 25, 2019 - Former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has said he will oppose the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because it is a waste of taxpayers’ money and time.





In a post on Monday, Khalwale said there are better issues the Government needs to address rather than the BBI.





Khalwale highlighted that the people of Kenya already know the solutions to some of the grave problems we have been facing all these years.





The former Senator said problems facing Kenyans include electoral justice, historical injustice, national unity and national cohesion.





He appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to oversee the implementation of the Krigler, Waki, National Cohesion and Integration as well as the TJRC report before thinking of a referendum.





"BBI is a fat waste of time & money! Looking for answers for questions that already have answers 1.Electoral injustices ~Krigler Report 2.Election violence ~ Waki Commission Report 3. National Unity~National Cohesion & Integration Act 4.Historical Injustices~TJRC Report," Khalwale said.