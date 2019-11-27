Wednesday November 27, 2019 - Thirdway Alliance Party Leader, Ekuru Aukot, has weighed in on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





In a tweet on Wednesday, the former Presidential aspirant questioned the BBI's ability to save the nation from its troubles.





He termed the report as a collection of street talk which lacks a solid basis, adding that it only seeks to weaken constitutional institutions, which might prove dangerous.





According to Aukot, the report brings nothing new to Kenyans, adding that the BBI proponents have wasted billions of taxpayers' money.

"BBI report is a collection of street talks tailor-made to create chaos by weakening constitutional institutions."



"There is no new thinking. It's also lifting of aspects of the #PunguzaMizigoBill2019."



"What a waste of billions of taxpayers’ money," he said.





He personally took issue with the recommendation to remove the current Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) team, and bring on board a new national poll team before the 2022 polls.





He opined that this could be a plot to allow the political class to pick their preferred people to the commission, which he termed constitutionally backward.





"National cohesion and inclusivity still a mirage even with all the hullabaloo of BBI Report."



"Kenya has 66 political parties; how can they select IEBC commissioners?"



"So, the players in a game must now chose the referee?"



"What a claw back on constitutional gains!" he added.





Aukot is also leading a separate constitutional amendment push dubbed the Punguza Mizigo Initiative, which he has said will be making a second attempt after its first rejection.



