I&M Bank

was founded in 1974 as a financial services company and later converted to a commercial bank.





I&M Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of I&M Holdings Limited, a publicly quoted company at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE). The bank possesses a rich heritage in banking. Started in 1974, it evolved from a community financial institution to a publicly listed major regional commercial bank offering a full range of corporate and retail banking services.

From June 2013, I&M Bank shares are publicly traded in the Nairobi Stock Exchange through the acquisition of its entire shareholding by I&M Holdings Ltd, a publicly listed company.

Branch Support Officer

Reporting to: Manager- Branch Support

Grade: B3

Location: Head Office Operations

Department: Operations

Section: Branch Support

Job Summary :

The position is responsible for providing structured support to Branches in view of ensuring uniformity of application of procedures, processes and adequate effective controls across all branches.

Responsibilities:

· Effective branch support

· Undertake regular branch visit to ascertain;

· The state of maintenance, including general tidiness,

· State of repair and

· That minimum standards set by the bank are being observed.

· Branch support on Audit related matters

· Coaching and mentoring of the Branches Operations team to address specific weaknesses noted through direct interaction or matters arising from Audit reports

· Identify common weaknesses arising from Branch Audits and assess implications from an Operations perspective. Consider action required arising there from and ensure uniform application across all branches. This may require change of procedures, review of controls or need for training.

· Timely identification of control lapses and in liaison with the manager branch support lead and coordinate for necessary corrective action

· Assist branches with any operation issues requiring procedural clarifications

· Undertake comprehensive review of actual application of controls in place

· Conduct snap checks to ensure operational processes are adequately observed

· Comprehensive cash counts for all cash holdings at the branch

· Comprehensive review of all value instruments including but not limited to Drafts Bankers cheques, cheque books, Debit and credit cards, PIN mailers etc.

· Participation and coordination in branch operations projects

· Provide the required link/support required for effective branch engagement

· Drive operational initiatives requiring central coordination at head office for branch input e.g. specific external audits

Qualifications

· Business related degrees

· Member of Associate of Kenya Institute of Bankers (AKIB) or its equivalent professional body.

Training and Experience

· At least 2 years’ experience in general Bank Operations

· Conversant with the general branch operations functions and products as well as CBK prudential guidelines

Other skills

· Excellent Oral and written communication skills

· Excellent interpersonal skills

· Excellent Analytical and problem solving skills

· Attention to detail

· Work with minimum supervision

· Computer literacy especially in Ms Word and spread sheet solutions

· Flexibility and willingness to travel sometimes for durations of time





Officer E-commerce Support

DEPARTMENT: E- Commerce

REPORTS TO: Manager E-commerce

SUPERVISION: N/A

Purpose

The position is responsible for supporting E-commerce and Acquiring business through Merchant sign up in line with laid down policies, procedures and controls. The incumbent will also process Visa and MasterCard incoming and outgoing settlement files within the stipulated regulations.

Responsibilities

· Setting up Merchant establishments within the E-commerce Payment gateway to enable them to accept Visa and MasterCard cards online from their website;

· Processing of Visa/ MasterCard Incoming and Outgoing Interchange Files through the Edit Package to ensure the Bank settles with Visa and MasterCard;

· Processing Union Pay settlement files from Third Party Processor

· Supporting E-commerce Merchants in both technical and administrative issues;

· Training of Merchants enabling them to extract their own payment reports from the Payment Gateway system;

· Review of documents before opening E-commerce merchant accounts in the payments gateway; and

· Training and responding to queries on E-commerce products to Bank Branches.

Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

Professional Qualifications

· Qualifications in ICT Applications relating to the job

· Knowledge of Microsoft Office Packages, MS EXCEL, MS WORD,

· Website and Applications Development skills

Experience

· Experience in ICT support or Card Applications support

· Experience in Banking and Card Management Applications

Skills and Attributes

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;

· Good organization and presentation skills.

· Good report writing skills and numeric skills

· Strong web development skills

· Strong ICT Technical skills;





Head of Front Office Operations

Branch: Sarit Centre

Branch Category: Large

Reports to: Branch Operations Manager

Supervision: Front Office Operations

PURPOSE:

To supervise the Branch Front Office operations team to ensure timely and accurate processing of transactions in line with laid down procedures, whilst ensuring all the respective controls, bank policies and procedural guidelines are adhered to.

Responsibilities

Supervision of;

· Processing of Outward RTGS, SWIFT, Deposit Contract Initiations, Deposit Contract Liquidations, Amendments of Deposit Contracts, Bankers Cheques, Drafts, and Foreign currency conversions.

· Validation of customer instructions to ensure they are executed as per customer’s mandate held in our books and calling customers to confirm issuance of said transactions.

· Validation of customer accounts balances to ensure availability of sufficient funds to complete each transaction.

Authorization / Verification of transactions in bank systems including CBS and DMS whilst observing delegated authorization limits.

· Guiding customers on remittance requirements to bridge knowledge gap and to ensure compliance with Bank Policies and Procedural guidelines and Prudential guidelines

· Obtaining necessary / required approvals from Superiors and Relationship Managers before progressing or executing any customer transaction which are NOT in compliance with Bank’s policies and Procedural guidelines

· Ensuring that customers, respective RMs and Branch Leadership are kept in the picture of any transaction which CANNOT be progressed for lack of funds or any other reason.

· Investigating and resolving customer inquiries and complaints in respect to their transactions processed by the Front Office Team in a timely manner – as per set TAT timeframes.

· Undertake Joint custodian of Branch vault and/or ATM when called upon to do so.

· To act as a reliever for Head of Back Office and Head of Cash, when the need arises and as will be advised by the Branch Operations Manager

· Engaging in administrative duties such as leave planning, mentoring and coaching reportees and managing the performance of the direct reportees including undertaking performance reviews

· Ensuring daily call backs are done and that reconciling of suspense accounts associated with above mentioned processes are done on a daily basis.

· Cross selling the Bank’s retail products.

· Any other duty as will be assigned by the Branch Operations Manager

Qualifications

Academic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a Business related field from a recognized institution.

Part completion of CPA (K), ACCA or its equivalent – can be an added advantage

Experience

At least one to three years relevant experience.

Generic Competencies

· Technical skills;

· Ability to communicate;

· Report writing skills; and

· Numeric skills.

Skills and Attributes

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;

· Good people-management skills; and

· Excellent planning and organization skills