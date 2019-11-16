National Bank of Kenya –

Position Title: Direct Sales Representative (DSR)

Job Ref No. HR/041/2019

Available positions : (Various)

Divisions / Areas Required: Retail Banking Division and Islamic Banking Division

Location: All Major Towns and Environs in Kenya (Nairobi, Mombasa, Malindi, Kilifi, Kisumu,Migori, Busia, Kitale, Kakamega, Bungoma, Nakuru, Eldoret, Machakos, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Garissa, Wajir , Mandera and all other towns where National Bank of Kenya is represented.

Reporting to: Sales Team Leader

Position Scope: Reporting to the Sales Team Leader, the Direct Sales Representative will be responsible for acquisition and growth of sustainable Bank Business.

Key Responsibilities

· Selling Retail Banking & Amanah products and services in order to ensure sustainable business growth

· Actively take part in sales activities organized by the Bank in order to acquire business

· Offer excellent customer experience while interacting with customers on different channels

· Gather feedback from customers on Bank products and services to inform improvement decisions.

· Daily reporting on business acquisition/sales activities

· Continuously seek to deepen knowledge on the Bank’s offering and the Industry trends

Experience, Skills & Personal Attributes:

· Excellent communication skills both oral and written

· Confident, Courageous and self-driven

· Strong interpersonal and negotiation skills

· Honesty/ High levels of integrity

· Commercial awareness

· Ability to be an agent of change and Innovation with a strong desire to excel

· Ability to deliver set business targets and service with minimum supervision.

· Flexible and willing to travel on short notice

· Age: above 18 years and maximum – 30 years

Job Requirements:

· A University Degree or Diploma in a Business related field or Social Sciences from a recognized institution

· Must have a minimum mean grade of C plain at O level / High School

· Experience in sales will be an added advantage

· Computer literacy – MS Office Suite

The position is on a one (1) year renewable contract based on performance and business exigencies.

How to Apply:

If you believe you meet the criteria given above, please log to the link provided and submit your application with a detailed CV addressed to the Director Human Resources by Friday 22nd November 2019.

Please note that applications received after the deadline will not be considered.





Position Title: Treasury Dealer (FX)

Job Ref No. HR/045/2019

Available Positions: Two (2)

Reporting to: Head of Treasury

Position Scope: The job holder will be responsible for Generating revenue through Corporate, Retail and Institutional Forex deals with Bank clientele in selected business sectors, manage foreign exchange margins, and transactional exchange rates applicable in the Bank’s delivery channels. Also increase portfolio size of clients in the respective business sectors through direct sales and retain sales.

The objective for the role is to increase the share of Forex Income to the Bank by motivating new business and yielding value out of existing client relationships for sustainability.

Key responsibilities:

· Drive Treasury revenue through working closely with the Corporate, Retail, Institutional & Amanah Departments to coordinate Foreign Exchange solutions.

· Actively Market the various treasury products and provide innovative solutions to existing and potential customers with a view to increase the wallet share (e.g. spot, forwards, swaps).

· Drive segmented sales & provide custom made solutions to specific clients & sectors.

· Organize and plan both prospective and courtesy calls to grow sales and manage relationships.

· Manage and ensure booking of Forex transactions through the Bank’s core banking system.

· Carry out research and market intelligence on new trends and competitor activities on behalf of the business units supported and treasury department for insightful advisory.

· Actively manage individual call sheets, consistently updating/ reviewing the same regularly with a view to maximise returns and conversion of customers to long term relationships.

· Prepare and share business performance reports for existing relationships with a view to advice on achievement of objectives and monitor completeness of revenue collection.

· Prepare and share Informative and objective Market Briefs to customers.

· Support consumer promotions for Treasury related products for Businesses units supported.

· Support the Corporate, Retail and Amanah Divisions in implementing of the treasury strategy by covering all treasury products and specified customer segments.

· To coordinate with other internal departments like treasury back offices, market risk, reconciliation on Forex issues.

· Monitor trends and actively identify potential areas of revenue growth.

· Relay any important information/news to relevant parties promptly to manage risk and maximize gains.

· To maintain a high standard of customer service in order to increase Bank’s market shares vis-à-vis existing customers and enlarging the customer base.

· Ensure compliance to internal and statutory requirements.

Skills & Experience:

· A University degree in Economics or business related field

· A master’s degree in a business or a related field will be an added advantage

· ACI Dealing Certification is mandatory

· Treasury related professional qualification

· 3-4 years experience in a similar role

· Experience in foreign exchange trading

· Experience in risk managing of portfolios

· Experience of both trading FX and money markets

· Business Acumen, Consultative and Decisive

· Research Knowledge

· Financial and Business Analysis Skills

· Relationship Management

· Excellent verbal and written communication and negotiation skills

· Strong numerical skills and an ability to solve problem

How to Apply:

If you believe you meet the criteria given above, please log to the link provided and submit your application with a detailed CV addressed to the Director Human Resources by 23rd November 2019.

Please note that applications received after the deadline will not be considered.





Position Title: Treasury Dealer – Money Markets & ALM

Job Ref No. HR/046/2019

Available: Positions: One (1)

Reporting to: Head of Treasury

Position Scope: The job holder will be responsible for funding of the Bank’s daily cash position and investment of surplus funds whilst managing efficient utilization of Bank funds to maximize interest income. This entails efficiently and effectively managing the assets and liabilities of the bank to achieve the desired business growth and profitability and the bank whilst meeting all its payment obligations as they fall due, increase interest income from Money Market and Fixed Income activities and compliance with statutory requirements.

Key Responsibilities:

· Manage a profitable Fixed Income portfolio through market operation as per ALCO guide line.

· Funding of the Bank’s daily cash position and investment of surplus funds.

· To satisfy our existing clients’ investment management needs and attract new clients through profitable market operation.

· Increase in income and volume from customers through, offer innovative solutions and profitable trading in Fixed Income Market.

· Deposit mobilization for the Bank.

· Carry out analysis relating to cash flow forecasting for the bank as part of liquidity management and carry out liquidity scenario analysis.

· Proactively anticipate funding requirements by understanding business lending pipelines and explore various funding strategies.

· Monitor Bank funding conditions and relative pricing levels.

· Advice on liability planning, pricing and market trends.

· Liaise with Market Risk, Finance and back office and ensure the accuracy and reconciliation of data including positions and P & L for various products.

· Execution of Kenya Business ALM strategies.

· Support consumer promotions for Treasury related products for Businesses units supported.

· Support the Corporate and Amana Divisions in implementing of the treasury strategy by covering all treasury products and specified customer segments.

· To maintain a high standard of customer service in order to increase Bank’s market shares vis-à-vis existing customers and enlarging the customer base.

· Ensure compliance to internal and statutory requirements.

Skills & Experience:

· A University degree in Economics or business related field

· A master’s degree in a business or a related field will be an added advantage

· ACI Dealing Certification is mandatory

· Treasury related professional qualification

· 3-4years experience in a similar role in Money Markets & ALM

· Experience in foreign exchange trading

· Experience in risk managing of portfolios

· Experience of both trading FX and Money Markets

· Business Acumen, Consultative and Decisive

· Research Knowledge

· Financial and Business Analysis Skills

· Relationship Management

· Excellent verbal and written communication and negotiation skills

· Strong numerical skills and an ability to solve problem

How to Apply:

If you believe you meet the criteria given above, please log to the link provided and submit your application with a detailed CV addressed to the Director Human Resources by 23rd November 2019.

Please note that applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the next stage/s of the recruitment and selection process.