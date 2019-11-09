Credit Bank

Career Opportunity

To support our growth strategy, we are looking for dynamic, results-oriented professional with strong credentials and relevant work experience to fill the following positions:

Branch Managers – Eldoret & Nyali

Reporting to the Chief Manager Operations & Branches, the incumbents will be responsible for achievement of business targets and effective management of branch operations within the regulatory framework and the Bank’s policies and risk guidelines.

Main Duties:

· Ensure Branch profitability through growth of loans and commissions

· Business planning and growth (deposits and loans) as well as customer growth and retention

· Management of risks- ensure internal controls, physical security of cash and ensure overall adherence to the laid down policies at the his/her Branch

· Implementation of the staff targets and ensuring that the Branch targets are met

· Staff Management- maintain staff discipline, supervision, training, coaching and development

· Ensure that all required branch reconciliations are done accurately and in a timely manner

· Ensure Good Customer Service at the branch at all times to ensure member satisfaction and retention

· Assist the marketing team to identifying and forwarding customer need to aid in developing attractive products & Services

· Enhancing loan recoveries to ensure low Branch PAR

· Controls the utilization of, and ensuring proper maintenance and custody of all assets at the branch.

· In liaison with operations/ finance department, ensure adequate branch liquidity and cash requirements

· Management information reporting and integrity

· Profit improvement and cost management

Minimum qualification and experience required:

· Undergraduate University Degree in a related field

· Minimum 5 years’ working experience in a Banking environment, with demonstrated achievements in Business development, Branch Operations, Credit Management, 3 of which should be at a management level.

· Proficiency in computer use including MS Office tools and banking systems, preferably T24

· Knowledge of Banking and Business Operations: Well round knowledge of ALL the Bank’s operations and processes and excellent knowledge of Bank policies and procedures

· Risk Management: Ability to anticipate and mitigate risk by implementing appropriate Risk Management Policies for the Bank

· Audit Standards and Legislations: Good knowledge of International Accounting and Audit Standards, and Legislations

· Compliance and Regulatory Framework: Top-notch understanding of the regulatory issues, reporting and operational requirement as provided by CBK, KRA, KIB, etc.

· Conceptual and Analytical Skills: Ability to quickly grasp and understand systems and keen to detail

· Technology Skills: Knowledge of computerized banking applications and spreadsheets

· Credit Skills- Good Knowledge of personal and business credit underwriting and portfolio Management

Personal Qualities

· Relationship building and networking skills

· Excellent interpersonal communication skills

· Excellent motivation, coaching and leadership skills.

· Target-driven

· Ability to meet multiple deadlines from varying sources

· Self-motivated with a positive “can do” attitude

· Sound decision making/analytical/problem solving skills

· Good analytical and report writing skills

How to Apply

If you believe that you have the required qualifications and experience to fill in the above position, kindly send your detailed resume together with a cover letter clearly indicating demonstrated experience in the region of choice and current remuneration to reach the undersigned by November 15, 2019:

Head of Human Resources

Credit Bank Limited,

P.O. Box 61064-00200,

Nairobi

Email: hr@creditbank.co.ke