Saturday, November 30, 2019 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has angered Kenyans with his foul-mouthed rant against Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen.





It all started when Murkomen hit out at the outspoken ODM MP for heckling him at Bomas during the launch of the BBI report.





Murkomen said he had expected booing from women such as Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, Babu and Likoni MP Mishi Mboko.





This did not go down well with Babu who took to social media to bash the Senate Majority leader using unprintable epithets.





In the post that has sparked outrage on social media among Kenyans, Babu uses a homophobic slur at Murkomen.





While the youthful legislator has previously made headlines for hurling insults at his opponents, Kenyans reckon that he has stooped too low this time round.





See his post below and reaction from netizens.



















