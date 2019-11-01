Friday November 1, 2019 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has accused Kenya’s Judiciary of applying double standards when handling some cases.





In a long post on social media, Owino said that the poor do not get justice in Kenya.





The ODM MP gave reference to the case of Joseph Irungu alias Jowie who has been in custody for several months yet his co-accused, Jackie Maribe, was arrested but later released following the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.





Owino asked why the court granted Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, freedom yet he is the leading suspect in the murder of former Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, and Jowie cannot be freed.





He also cited the case of Sarah Wairimu who was freed in the murder of her husband Dutch Tycoon, Tob Cohen.





Peter Karanja, the second suspect in the murder case of the tycoon was also released on cash bail.





He asked Chief Justice David Maraga to ensure Jowie is freed.





“The judiciary is being used. When Governor Obado was alleged to have murdered he was given a cash bail/bond term. When Sarah Wairimu was alleged to have murdered Cohen She was released on Cash bail/bond.





“JOWI should be given cash bail/bond term by the judiciary and when found guilty be jailed. Marxism’s of law is that Equity is equality. He who comes to Equity must come with clean hands. Is it coz JOWI is poor that’s why he is being by the Rich judiciary? Youth for a youth." Owino posted.





Jowie is still languishing in Kamiti Maximum Prison after Justice James Wakiaga denied him bail and described him as a “woman eater”.



