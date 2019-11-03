Sunday November 3, 2019 -Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili, alias Babu Owino, needs our prayers after he was admitted at Nairobi Hospital on Sunday.





Babu Owino posted a picture of himself lying in a radiology unit awaiting treatment in a hospital.





The legislator, who has been ailing for the past one week, was earlier on hospitalised over an unknown illness associated with health complications.









He appealed for prayers for God’s healing as he hoped to be the President of this country one day.





"May God heal me because I must lead this nation someday," he stated via his Facebook.





The vocal MP has in the recent past been out of the limelight for the same reason, missing some crucial Kibra campaigns for ODM candidate Benard 'Imran' Okoth.





He disclosed that he had been in hospital receiving treatment, but failing to mention what he was ailing.





We at The Kenyan DAILY POST wish him God’s mercy and quick recovery.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



