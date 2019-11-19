Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has stated that he will not pay his HELB loan a day after the loans board threatened to publish names and photos of defaulters within 30 days.





"Please take not that the names and pictures of HELB loan beneficiaries who have defaulted repayment of the loan from 1975 to date shall be published in the leading newspapers after expiry of 30 days from the date of this notice and thereafter legal action may ensue against each defaulter as stipulated in the HELB act," the notice read in part.





Speaking to KTN’s Sophia Wanuna, the outspoken legislator said that it was the responsibility of the government to pay for his education, adding that it would be a breach of the privacy of the Kenyan citizens to publish their names on a newspaper.





“My plea to the president is that he writes off these loans and ensures that every person who graduates and doesn’t get a job within a year should have the loan written off automatically (sic),” he said.





“If this person has a job that is paying over 100,000 shillings that is when they can start negotiating for the repayment,” Babu added.





Watch the video below.



