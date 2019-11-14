Thursday, November 14, 2019 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has rubbished reports that Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, was admitted in a hospital in SA after he was attacked by ODM goons during the Kibra by-election.





While speaking in Parliament, the outspoken youthful legislator claimed that Mr. Barasa, who is vocal supporter of DP Ruto, was spotted in a brothel the night after the Kibra by-election.





"Didmus Barasa said that he was admitted in the hospital.”





“Didmus Barasa after the alleged assault he was spotted in a brothel receiving a massage, Madam Speaker," said Babu.





He went on to state that Barasa had no business in Kibra and that he deserved what he got.





"In life, you get what you bargained for not what you deserve... to me what happened to him was very very good," the MP stated.





"He left his Constituency in the western province, he left his people without water, without bursaries, without proper schools and desks to come and interfere with someone else's constituency," he added.





Babu’s remarks come after Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, claimed that Barasa had been flown to South Africa for specialized treatment because he was allegedly poisoned during the confrontation.





"ODM used goons to attack our leaders and supporters so as to they do not turn up and vote.”





“Our colleague Didmus Barasa is in South Africa to seek medication after being attacked and injected with a poisonous substance by Simba Arati," Ichung'wa said during a Press Conferen ce held at Parliament Buildings.



