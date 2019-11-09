Saturday November 9, 2019 -Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi has admitted that it was a mistake to challenge former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Kibra.





This follows a humiliating defeat in the just concluded by-election in which ANC candidate, Eliud Owalo, came a distant third with a paltry 5000 votes compared to ODM’s 24,000 and Jubilee’s 11,000.





In a statement, Mudavadi, through his Deputy Party Leader Ayub Savula, admitted that the party embarrassed itself in the Kibra by-election.





Savula noted that the party lost it when it went into the poll merely to embarrass ODM leader Raila Odinga, given that he (Raila) considers the constituency his political bedrock.





He said that ANC lost for insulting Raila rather than focusing on wooing the voters, which might have angered the voters, majority of whom are Raila's supporters.





“We engaged the wrong gear. We lost the plot when we decided to abuse Raila in his own ‘bedroom’ instead of being persuasive to the voters,” he said.





The Lugari lawmaker was referring to the exchange that was witnessed between his party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Raila in the course of the campaigns.



