Sunday, December 1, 2019- Apart from his busy political schedule, former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, takes time to unwind with close friends.

After shaking  hands with Uhuru Kenyatta , putting to an end weekly protests where he engaged police in running battles with his supporters, ‘Baba”, as he is popularly known ,  is living the best life  in his sunset years.

Baba loves dancing, something that keeps him young and lively.

He was spotted in a club dancing with a sexy woman as nice Rhumba music played on the background.

Watch video.


