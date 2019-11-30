Sunday, December 1, 2019- Apart from his busy political schedule, former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, takes time to unwind with close friends.
After shaking hands with Uhuru Kenyatta , putting to an end weekly protests where he engaged police in running battles with his supporters, ‘Baba”, as he is popularly known , is living the best life in his sunset years.
Baba loves dancing, something that keeps him young and lively.
He was spotted in a club dancing with a sexy woman as nice Rhumba music played on the background.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
