Saturday November 2, 2019-

Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has blasted Attorney General, Paul Kihara, for being silent on matters of national importance.





Since he was appointed as government‘s chief legal adviser two years ago, Kihara, who is in his sunset years, has only been appearing on social events but he has not spoken not even once on issues affecting Kenyans.





In a tweet on Saturday morning, the renowned lawyer noted that the AG is always silent over certain issues that affect the country.





''In justice Kihara, Kenya has an Attorney General who does not talk, speak, comment, has no view or opinion on any issue in Kenya whether legal, constitutional, societal, politics, financial etc...I am not saying he is DEAF and DUMB...but many Kenyans think he is close,'' Ahmednasir wrote on Twitter.





Ahmednasir's sentiments comes at a time the judiciary has been faulted by Kenyans over lack of good services.





The Attorney General is tasked with formulating legal policies that ensure proper administration of Kenya's judiciary system.



