Monday November 11, 2019 - Atheists in Kenya Society has mocked Bishop Allan Kiuna for not profiting from the miracles he preaches.





This is after Kiuna announced that he was battling cancer and that he is most of the time in hospital seeking treatment.





Although they wished Kiuna quick recovery and good health, the society questioned God’s ability to heal, saying the fact that a man of God is suffering from a terminal disease is proof that prayers do not work.





“The fact that Bishop Kiuna is suffering from cancer, which we know not to have a cure, is evidence that prayers don’t work.”





“It is evidence that God does not exist.”





“That miracle healing is a scam,” read the statement in part.





“Why is this mighty God not healing the good Bishop of cancer?”

“Why is Bishop Kiuna spending time in hospitals instead of just praying for healing?"





Led by AIK President, Harrison Mumia, the society further accused the clergy of lying to Kenyans by invoking the name of God in preaching the prosperity gospel.





They also cautioned Kenyans against giving their hard-earned money to churches in the name of ‘planting seeds.’





"Kiuna has made millions through the prosperity gospel by lying to vulnerable Kenyans that through the power of Jesus Christ and prayer, claiming that Kenyans can get solutions to their problems, including financial breakthroughs, businesses, marriages and sicknesses.”





"Many pastors are employing the same tactics to make quick money.”





“We caution Kenyans against parting with their hard-earned money on account of 'planting a seed'” read the statement signed by Harrison Mumia.



