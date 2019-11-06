Wednesday, November 6, 2019- Controversial televangelist, Kathy Kiuna, of Jubilee Christian Centre(JCC), has opened up on her husband’s struggle with cancer.





Through an emotional Instagram post, Kathy disclosed that her husband is battling the deadly disease and further narrated how chemotherapy rendered him physically unfit to perform church duties.





Atheist boss, Harrison Mumia, has mocked the flashy city pastor after his wife broke the sad news to their followers and congregants.





Mumia questioned why Kiuna cannot pray for the Mighty God he keeps preaching about to his congregants to heal him of cancer.





He further mocked God in the toxic post that has shocked the Netizens.





“Pastor (Bishop) Allan Kiuna has been diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing medication for the better part of the year. I do not want to sound mean, and I am not happy that he has cancer. Cancer is bad. But this should tell us something about the power of prayer. About the power of a God who heals. Prayers just don't work. And God is Dead.

Bishop Allan Kiuna is a purported man of God that has made millions lying to a vulnerable population that through the power of Jesus, you will get lots of solutions for your problems, including financial break throughs, businesses, marriages and sicknesses. Now that he has cancer, a good question to ask is: Why is this mighty God not healing his cancer? Why is he spending time in hospital on chemo and radiotherapy instead of praying? Fact: God doesn't exist. Prayers don't simply work # GodIsDead ”Harrison posted.











