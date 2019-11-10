0 , , , , ,
A+ A-
Sunday, November 10, 2019-Garissa Women Rep, Anab Gure, has been lambasted on social media after she insulted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga like a toddler.

While speaking at a public function on Saturday, the fiery Women said Raila doesn’t deserve to be called “Baba”(father)” as he is commonly known, and added that he is not circumcised.

This is not the first time that the foul mouth Women Rep has been captured on camera insulting fellow leaders.

A few months ago, she called COTU boss Francis Atwoli a stray dog.

The fiery Women Rep is a sycophant of Deputy President William Ruto and a vocal member of Tanga Tanga.

See video of her insulting Raila like a toddler.


The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top