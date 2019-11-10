Sunday, November 10, 2019 -Garissa Women Rep, Anab Gure, has been lambasted on social media after she insulted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga like a toddler.





While speaking at a public function on Saturday, the fiery Women said Raila doesn’t deserve to be called “Baba”(father)” as he is commonly known, and added that he is not circumcised.





This is not the first time that the foul mouth Women Rep has been captured on camera insulting fellow leaders.





A few months ago, she called COTU boss Francis Atwoli a stray dog.





The fiery Women Rep is a sycophant of Deputy President William Ruto and a vocal member of Tanga Tanga.





See video of her insulting Raila like a toddler.

Bwana dp William Ruto please stop forcing our mothers to insult Raila Odinga and other senior leaders in this country.

Few months ago laikipia women rep called atwoli a stray dog,

Yesterday garisa women rep anab gure branded raila uncircumcised.. Surely is this the wat to go? pic.twitter.com/pJHQw7WK3m — The Mnur Feruz (@Mnurferuz) November 10, 2019



