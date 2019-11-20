Wednesday November 20, 2019 - Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati, and his Kimilili counterpart, Didmus Barasa, have reconciled after the violent Kibra by-election in which the Kimilili legislator was beaten up thoroughly by goons hired by Arati.





Arati has dismissed reports that there is bad blood between him and Barasa following the Kibra by-election fracas.





He said the two have been friends and that the Kibra incident did not strain their relationship contrary to rumours indicating otherwise.





“We have been buddies for a long time and he (Didmus) knows that what happened was politics and didn’t take it seriously,” said Arati.

He claimed that Barasa himself was surprised that some of his colleagues were calling for my arrest over the small matter.





“The issue was blown out of proportion by some politicians who have been cornered and are trying to drag me into anything that goes wrong for them,” he said.





Arati denied unleashing youths on Barasa, saying he is the one who saved him from the mob after word went round that they were bribing voters.





“Sadly, I am being blamed yet I saved my brother from the wrath of the youths who had been told that Jubilee legislators were on the ground to buy voters,” he said last week.





“It is wrong for people and even you the media to report that I unleashed youths on Barasa."



"It is me who saved him.”





Pressed to share what they were laughing when they met in Parliament on Tuesday, Arati declined to say what they talked about, arguing that the media will spin everything against him.





“Yes we discussed the Kibra incident but that was a joke between the two of us,” he said.



