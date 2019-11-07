Thursday November 7, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto is in talks with former Vice President, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, to join his camp before 2022.





The DP has been using his allies from the Central and Rift Valley region in an attempt to get Kalonzo on-board.





The two leaders reportedly held talks over the matter three months ago and Ruto's allies are keen to ensure Kalonzo is part of the team.





Sources allege that the two leaders are out to unite so that they can block ODM leader, Raila Amolo Odinga, from ascending to power after President Uhuru Kenyatta.





A senior Wiper official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the talks, saying that Kalonzo and his allies are no longer happy in NASA and they are planning to quit and join Ruto to form the next government.





"It won't be business as usual. Our partners within NASA which after all is dying, started it by throwing all manner of insults at our party leader. We shall lock out Raila out of Ukambani completely," the official is quoted.





The revelation comes after Raila convinced Governors Charity Ngilu, Mutua Alfred and Kivutha Kibwana to back Imran Okoth for the Kibra race.





