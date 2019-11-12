Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, was involved in a crash hours before their 2-0 defeat to Leicester City on Saturday, November 9.
The Gabonese international, 30, crashed his £270,000 (approx. Sh35 million) silver Lamborghini Aventador on the M25 near Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, while driving back from training on Friday evening.
Aubameyang, who earns £200,000 a week (approx. Sh26 million) was filmed standing next to his supercar as another driver inspected the damage to his vehicle following the motorway crash.
However, it appears the striker who is fan of expensive cars was not injured since he featured in the Gunners’ 2-0 defeat to Leicester City.
Check out some of his super car collection worth over £3 million (Sh390 Million.)
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder - £240,000
Porsche Panamera Turbo Techart - £140,000
Lamborghini Aventador - £270,000
Ferrari 812 Superfast - £250,000
Range Rover Sport Mansory - £150,000
Audi R8 V10 Plus - £128,000
Aston Martin DB9 Volante 2 - £140,000
Ferrari 488 Spider - £205,000
Porsche Panamera Mansory C One - £113,000
Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet - £22,000
Porsche Cayenne Techart Magnum - £60,000
Ferrari 458 Italia - £200,000
Audi R8 2013 - £128,000
