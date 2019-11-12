Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, was involved in a crash hours before their 2-0 defeat to Leicester City on Saturday, November 9.





The Gabonese international, 30, crashed his £270,000 (approx. Sh35 million) silver Lamborghini Aventador on the M25 near Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, while driving back from training on Friday evening.





Aubameyang, who earns £200,000 a week (approx. Sh26 million) was filmed standing next to his supercar as another driver inspected the damage to his vehicle following the motorway crash.

However, it appears the striker who is fan of expensive cars was not injured since he featured in the Gunners’ 2-0 defeat to Leicester City.





Check out some of his super car collection worth over £3 million (Sh390 Million.)





Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder - £240,000





Porsche Panamera Turbo Techart - £140,000





Lamborghini Aventador - £270,000





Ferrari 812 Superfast - £250,000





Range Rover Sport Mansory - £150,000





Audi R8 V10 Plus - £128,000





Aston Martin DB9 Volante 2 - £140,000





Ferrari 488 Spider - £205,000





Porsche Panamera Mansory C One - £113,000





Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet - £22,000





Porsche Cayenne Techart Magnum - £60,000





Ferrari 458 Italia - £200,000





Audi R8 2013 - £128,000



