0 , , ,
A+ A-
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, was involved in a crash hours before their 2-0 defeat to Leicester City on Saturday, November 9. 

The Gabonese international, 30, crashed his £270,000 (approx. Sh35 million) silver Lamborghini Aventador on the M25 near Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, while driving back from training on Friday evening.

Aubameyang, who earns £200,000 a week (approx. Sh26 million) was filmed standing next to his supercar as another driver inspected the damage to his vehicle following the motorway crash. 
However, it appears the striker who is fan of expensive cars was not injured since he featured in the Gunners’ 2-0 defeat to Leicester City.

Check out some of his super car collection worth over £3 million (Sh390 Million.)

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder - £240,000

Porsche Panamera Turbo Techart - £140,000

Lamborghini Aventador - £270,000

Ferrari 812 Superfast - £250,000

Range Rover Sport Mansory - £150,000 

Audi R8 V10 Plus - £128,000

Aston Martin DB9 Volante 2 - £140,000

Ferrari 488 Spider - £205,000

Porsche Panamera Mansory C One - £113,000

Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet - £22,000

Porsche Cayenne Techart Magnum - £60,000

Ferrari 458 Italia - £200,000

Audi R8 2013 - £128,000

Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 - £141,000 
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top