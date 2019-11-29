Friday, November 29, 2019-

Premier League club Arsenal have parted ways with first team coach, Unai Emery, and his entire team following a series of poor results.





A club statement signed by Josh Kroenke read: “Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand.





“We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.”



“The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.”





“We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach.

“We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.

"The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete.”

While Arsenal's form in the Premier League has come under intense scrutiny, their 2-1 defeat at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League proved to be the last straw.

The Gunners, who are winless in their last seven matches in all competitions - Longest run without a win since 1992, are currently 8th on the premier league table with just 18 points from 13 games.

As the final whistle went on Thursday evening, the Emirates Stadium was almost empty, while banners calling for the departure of the 48-year old Spanish coach had been displayed throughout the match.



The Kenyan DAILY POST.