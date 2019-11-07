Thursday November 7, 2019 -Malindi Member of the National Assembly Aisha Jumwa has dismissed claims that she has emptied millions from Constituency Development Fund into her pockets.





Speaking yesterday, Jumwa noted that she is broke and that she is looking for money after she was linked to graft.





She dismissed claims that she has been siphoned millions of shillings from Malindi Constituency Development Fund and from Kilifi County governments.





She termed the claims as political witch hunt, saying she will not sit back and watch people tarnish her name because of her allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto.





“I am from Ganze and I am very broke. I don’t know such news. That is pure propaganda. I don’t have money. I am looking for money,” she said.





Financial Reporting Centre (FRC) has been following up her transactions over the past years, and it has emerged that she could be hiding something from the public domain.





The legislator is being investigated for receiving huge sums of money from different firms across the nation.





However, Jumwa has affirmed that she will not relent in her quest for a better life no matter what she goes through.



