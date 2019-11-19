Tuesday November 19, 2019 – The United States Government has blacklisted thousands of Kenyan Government officials from travelling abroad for engaging in corruption and drug trafficking offences.





On Monday, former Attorney General, Amos Wako, became the first person to be banned from travelling to the United States over what the Trump administration termed as ‘engaging in significant corruption’.





According to sources, Deputy President William Ruto is among those who have also been banned by the US.





Ruto is banned because of his involvement in the 2009 Maize scandal and Kimwarer and Arror dams’ scandal.

Chief Justice David Maraga is said to be also in the list over his involvement in the Akasha drug case when he was the presiding Judge in Mombasa between 2003 and 2007.





US says Maraga played a role in ensuring Akasha family members were free despite being involved in drug trafficking.





Former CID boss, Ndegwa Muhoro, is also mentioned as among the corrupt people who failed to arrest criminals including the Akashas and some other notorious drug lords.





All the four have been banned from travelling to the US together with their families.



